My cat Butters escaped my arms around 2836 Willie Watkins Rd and Old Athens Highway. He ran off into the wooded area. He is wearing a collar with a bell and has on a blue harness on as in the second photo. Butters is very food motivated and is chipped. I plan on calling the shelters and vet tomorrow but I figured I would try here first. Willing to offer a reward for his return

Feel free to message me or contact me at 678-458-0062