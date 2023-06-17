Reward! Lost scared Yorkie in Bold Springs area

Lost in Bold Springs – Mitchell road and Bold Springs Road. Last seen off Mitchell Road in Monroe, Ga. If found, please call 470-214-1228.
Reward if found, lost today in Bold Springs. Her name is Cinnamon and she is very frightened
