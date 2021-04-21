Reward offered in 2020 unsolved homicide in Monroe

The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the homicide of William Hensley Jr. “WJ,” last year. The body of the 67-year-old Monroe man was found inside a residence on Roberts Street in Monroe on Sept. 20, 2020. An autopsy was performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and although at this time the cause of death has not been specifically revealed, it has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jeremy Youngs with MPD at 770-267-7576 or 770-266-5183. The GBI Region 11 Field Office is also assisting and can be reached at 706-552-2309.