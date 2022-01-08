Rezone on Double Springs Road, Monroe Pavilion final plat review and mayor’s veto on appeal overturn on City Council agenda

The first meeting in 2022 of the Monroe City Council Tuesday is likely to be a lengthy one. Included in the old business from last year is the preliminary plat review for River Pointe and a hearing on a Monroe Corridor Commission Appeal for property at 1000 East Spring Street that was successfully overturned at the December meeting. That ruling has, however, been vetoed by Mayor John Howard and it is back on the agenda for Tuesday.

In new business, there will be a public hearing on a rezone of property at 0 Double Springs Road for a residential subdivision. The final plat review for Monroe Pavilion will also be on the agenda. That will need to be approved before any stores, including the new Publix, can open.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at City Hall, at 215 N. Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.



AGENDA



I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. December 7, 2021 Council Minutes

b. December 14, 2021 Council Minutes



II. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Comments



III. BUSINESS ITEMS

1. City Administrator Update

2. Assistant City Administrator Update

3. Department Requests

a. Police Department: FLOCK Camera System Purchase

b. Police Department: Approval – Scrapped Vehicles



IV. OLD BUSINESS

1. Preliminary Plat Review – River Pointe

2. Monroe Corridor Commission Appeal – 1000 East Spring Street



V. NEW BUSINESS

1. Public Hearings

a. Rezone – 0 Double Springs Church Road

2. New Business

a. Election of Vice Mayor

b. Appointment – Council Representative to DDA

c. Rezone – 0 Double Springs Church Road

d. Final Plat Approval – Meadows Farm Subdivision

e. Final Plat Approval – Monroe Pavilion

f. 1st Reading – Procedural Ordinance and Resolution Readings



VI. DISTRICT ITEMS

1. District Items

2. Mayoral Update



VII. ADJOURN



VIII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION

1. Monthly Airport Report

2. Monthly Central Services Report

3. Monthly Code Report

4. Monthly Economic Development Report

5. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

6. Monthly Finance Report

7. Monthly Fire Report

8. Monthly Parks Report

9. Monthly Police Report

10. Monthly Solid Waste Report

11. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

12. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report