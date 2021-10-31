Ribbon Cutting and Open House for new location of Shepherd’s Staff in Loganville on Nov. 4

Just before the pandemic hit last year, Shepherd’s Staff Ministries had moved to a new location in Loganville that afforded the organization a better facility to serve the community. The Shepherd’s Staff Ministries, Inc. is a 501(c)(3), tax-exempt, non-profit organization that provides food, clothing as well as housing & financial assistance to qualified families in need in the Loganville area.

They opened at the new location and were able to be there for the community during a great time of need, but they were not able to celebrate the opening of the new location. So the plan is to do this on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Members of the community are invited to drop in between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and “see what God has done.”

What has been done has been under the steady hand of the director, Megan Herndon. She is the heart and soul of the organization. In an article about her in 2019, former Loganville mayor Dan Curry said “there is a great need in Loganville and it is fortunate that the city has Megan.”

“She has her hand on the pulse of the city. Megan knows the less fortunate, she understands their pain and can help,” he said.W”hether the need is food, lodging, prescription drugs, eyeglasses, counseling or paying of bills, she seems to have a solution. From the people on the streets, schools, civic organizations or churches she serves as a source to make a way when seemingly there is no way.”

You are invited to drop in on Nov. 4 and see for yourself what an asset Shepherd’s Staff, under the direction of its valuable director, is to the community. You can also read more about Megan and what she brings to the organization at this link.