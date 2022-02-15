Ribbon cutting for new mobile clinic for Women’s Health & Wellness Clinic to take place at Friday’s Morning Mingle in Loganville

Loganville Morning Mingle will be this Friday, Feb. 18, at the Women’s Health & Wellness Clinic of Walton 3060 Hwy 81 at 8:30 am.

“During this time a ribbon cutting will be held for the new mobile clinic Come join us for some FREE networking,” said Kristy Daniel, events and marketing coordinator for the City of Loganville.

The mobile clinic Daniel is referring to is a 31-foot mobile unit that is equipped with an ultrasound machine and examination table that the Women’s Health and Wellness Clinic of Walton recently acquired. A month ago, a team from the clinic went to Ohio to train on driving and using the mobile clinic and then drove it back to Walton County. It will now be used to offer free clinics each week in Walton County and the surrounding community.

At a cost of $180,800 raised through donations, the unit is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to assist the mission of the clinic which is to help women and families facing the challenges of an unexpected pregnancy. The mobile clinic will enable the clinic’s services to travel to areas where the services may otherwise be difficult to obtain access to. The services also are free or maybe for a nominal fee in some instances.

Morning Mingle on the third Friday of every month is an opportunity for members of the Loganville business community to network with other like-minded professionals. The networking opportunity has been in operation now for more than four years, except for the year that social distancing forced a shut down of the program. The plan is to help build connections, grow local brands and encourage new business opportunities for Loganville businesses.

For more information contact Daniel at 404-290-5884.