Ribbon Cutting Friday on newly remodeled Walmart in Monroe



Store improvements said to complement the retailer’s vision for an innovative and convenient shopping experience

Monroe, Ga. – (Oct. 25, 2022) – Monroe residents will soon get a look at the newly remodeled

Walmart Supercenter in Monroe as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The

remodel includes several department transformations and the expansion of store navigational

tools that will help customers save time.

Store employees at the newly remodeled store located at 2050 W Spring St, Monroe, GA 30655

will celebrate the remodel with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Store Improvements and Customer-Focused Innovations:

Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:

New signage, fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout the entire store for better line of sight and easier navigation

Refreshed interior and exterior, including paint and signage

Modern, remodeled bathrooms

Refreshed mother’s room for a clean, comfortable, and private option for nursing mothers

New Vision Center that offers an assortment of quality eyeglasses & sunglasses with prescription lenses

Remodel Pharmacy

Front-end transformation with increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and manned registers for customer convenience

Expansion of the cosmetics department including a manned register to allow for a more convenient checkout process

Expanded pick-up and delivery area

About Walmart in Georgia: Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Georgia, we serve customers at 214 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ 68,020 associates in Georgia. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $25.8 billion with Georgia suppliers in FY2022 and supporting 277,623 Georgia supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability and corporate philanthropy. In FY2022, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $47.5 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Georgia. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting our corporate website and our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.