Ride for America returns to Loganville Memorial Day 2021

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Ride for America returns to Loganville on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021. It will be leaving from the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville and in previous years as many as 800 to 1,000 bikes have fired up their engines and headed out on Highway 78.

This annual Memorial Day Ride raises money for Veteran causes, including the American Legion Legacy Scholarship, as well as the local scholarship. It also provides a chance for the community to gather together and honor America’s fallen heroes. The gates open at 7 a.m. KSU at 9:30 a.m. sharp.

The cost is $10 for rider, $5 for passenger. This is an escorted loop ride to and from American Legion Post 233 in Loganville, where crowds gather and line the streets to share in the patriotic pride.

Stan Mauldin, a key organizer and co-founder of the event, said there will be some changes this year, including the route.

“You spoke and we listened, we have made a few suggested changes and I think you will be happy with this year’s RIDE for AMERICA event with more riding, less speeches, more great door prizes, of course, we’ll still have those expensive raffle prizes that everyone loves and looks forward to and some good ole BBQ when we return.

As always, we will honor our heroes before leaving on our changed route to lend a wave at the countryside’s American Patriots,” he wrote. “The difference this year is that we will ride through some beautiful Georgia countryside and then return to the post without stopping for the additional ceremony in Madison. The City of Madison decided that they were not quite ready, and we respect that decision, but our patriotic hearts will not wait another year to see all the smiling faces of flag-waving Americans cheering on the ride. For now, we are keeping the new route a little guarded, but suffice to say that the towns along the way are SUPER excited to have us rumble through and show what R.F.A is all about!”

