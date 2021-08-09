Rinse Bath and Body in Monroe is hiring

Hello Monroe-Area Friends!!!

We are looking for a few amazing people to join our team to help peddle some soap in our store & to help whip up all of the Rinse goodness with our production team.Full-Time, Part-Time, After-School & for the first time… SEASONAL (to help us get ready for a super-busy holiday season… yes, we are already planning for November & December).

https://rinsesoap.com/pages/join-our-team

So if you (or someone you know) loves natural and oh so amazing bath & body products, and is interested in the idea of working at a small business, we would love to get to know you!

Want to know what else we are looking for in a team member? It starts with… great customer service, high energy, no drama, independent work spirit, dependability, sense of urgency, & great character.

Who are we? Well, let’s just say in a nutshell we make the most amazing natural bath & body products in Monroe and that it all started because Heather couldn’t knit. Oh, and we’ve been going 18 years strong now & 13 of those years we’ve gotten to hang out with Disney!

To learn more, visit: www.rinsesoap.com