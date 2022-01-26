Road closure and detour advisory for the I-85 Widening, Phase 2 Project

Jackson County – The Georgia Department of Transportation reports that the SR 332 bridge over 1-85 will be closed for about 180 days, starting Jan. 31, 2022 and there will be a detour as illustrated above. This is necessary to replace the bridge as part of the I-85 Widening, Phase 2 project.

WHAT: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close the SR 332 bridge over I-85 in Jackson County for approximately 180 days. The closure is necessary to replace the bridge as part of the I-85 Widening, Phase 2 project. The existing bridge is scheduled to be replaced by a new bridge within the limits of the existing bridge. An offsite detour will be provided that has been coordinated with the local government utilizing state roads. A similar detour was in place for a local project several months ago.



WHEN: The detour will start on January 31, 2022 for approximately 180 days.



WHERE: SR 332 bridge over I-85 in Jackson County, Georgia. To access SR 332 north of I-85, local traffic will take SR 124 and turn left onto SR 11 (Winder Hwy), left onto US 129, and left onto SR 332. To access SR 332 south of I-85, local traffic will take US 129, turn right onto SR 11 (Winder Hwy), right onto SR 124, and right onto SR 332. Travel time for the detour is approximately 20 minutes.



Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their work while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus.



Additional project information is available at https://majormobilityga.com/projects/i85wideningphase2/