Road closure and detour plan underway in Athens

WHAT: The Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners, Georgia Bridge & Concrete have closed and detoured the Westbound Freeway Entrance (on Old Hull Rd) and the ramp on SR 8 to SR 10 to the traveling public, where the construction activities are taking place. We anticipate to re-open the above-mentioned road closure back to the traveling public on or about March 5th, 2023. Dates may change due to weather or other factors.

WHEN: The closure began on Monday, May 9th, 2022.

WHERE: Clarke County, Athens: The Westbound Freeway Entrance (on Old Hull Rd) and the ramp on SR 8 to SR 10.

ADVISORY: Motorists will experience delays traveling through the project. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds as they travel through this work zone. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or update or download the newest version of the 511GA app for Apple and Android. (Previous users of My511GA will need to create a new account for 511GA with the update as former login credentials will not be recognized in the new system.)