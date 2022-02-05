Road closures begin Monday on refurbished Main Street Loganville as it prepares for its close Up

Main Street, Loganville, will be closed from the Ag Building to Highway 78 for filming from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, Feb. 7 – 11, 2022 and then again overnight from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. This schedule will be repeated on Feb. 14.

Make plans to take an alternate route during these times.

Crews have been in town for the last few weeks refurbishing building fronts and constructing sets for the filming of an Apple TV series. The code name for the series is “Zoltar” and, according to Kristy Daniel, events and marketing coordinator for the city of Loganville, it revolves around a high school teacher in a small town.

Photo credit: Cindy Blankenship

“Filming will start early February. And will take place on and off potentially through April,” Daniel said. “There will be some obvious disruption to the businesses and traffic during the days that filming is actually taking place and Main Street and possibly some side streets are likely to be impacted.”

Daniel said the road will need to remain open each day from 5 – 9 a.m. and from 4 – 6:30 p.m. to allow for the rush hour traffic as the Georgia Department of Transportation requires it to be open during that time.