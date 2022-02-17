Road rage incident in Gwinnett County leaves 3 with gunshot wounds.

(Buford, Ga., February 16, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking information on a road rage incident Tuesday that resulted in three people being shot, including the suspect.

GCPD reports that Shormoi Martin, 25, of Buford, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during a Felony.

According to a press release from GCPD, just after 5:15 p.m. yesterday, Feb. 15, 2022, Gwinnett Police officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 3820 Buford Drive. Responding officers made contact with Martin, the driver of a black Honda Accord. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. While rendering aid, officers inquired about the gunshot wound at which time Martin reportedly became uncooperative.

In the meantime, a white work van had driven to a nearby Gwinnett Fire station to get medical aid. The driver and passenger of the white work van had both received gunshot wounds – the passenger with a gunshot wound to the chest and the driver with a gunshot wound to the leg.

GCPD reports that during the investigation officers learned that both vehicles pulled into the parking lot of the U-Haul and were having a dispute over something that occurred on the road while they were driving.

“Allegedly, Martin began shooting from inside his car into the white work van. Martin then tried to leave the scene after shooting at the work van. The driver of the work van tried to stop Martin from leaving. Martin then got out of his vehicle and shot into the van again. The passenger of the van grabbed a gun and shot in the direction of Martin, hitting him in the leg,” GCPD reported in the press release.

All three are in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.