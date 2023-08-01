Rock the Block – party with a purpose in Monroe on Aug. 12

MONROE, GA (July 31, 2023) – Rock The Block, a fundraiser for the Walton County Boys and Girls Club, is happening in Monroe on Aug. 12, 2023.

You are invited to join in for games, live performances, food & drinks, raffles, and so much more – and it is all for a good cause. Enjoy the live dance band, The After Party Experience (check out the band! https://youtu.be/qdH_Tuz73V8), pizza, cash bar, and awesome raffle packages.

The event is free!

There are raffle tickets online or onsite for prizes including a UGA Tailgate Party Package with tix to the UGA vs. SC game: https://www.bgcncg.com/rocktheblock. The proceeds will benefit the local Boys and Girls Club.

The Party with a Purpose will take place from 7 – 10 p.m. at the Engine Room located at 601 S. Madison Ave. in Monroe.

All proceeds benefit the Walton County Boys and Girls Club to provide after school care for youth and teens right here in our community.