Rodjinie Petit-Frere, of Loganville, inducted as College of the Arts Senator and Atlanta Campus Student Engagement Chair of the Student Government Association at GSU

ATLANTA, GA (06/25/2021)– Rodjinie Petit-Frere of Loganville (30052) has been inducted as College of the Arts Senator and Atlanta Campus Student Engagement Chair of the Student Government Association for the 2021-22 academic year at Georgia State University.

The primary purpose of the SGA is to represent the students’ interests to the university and lobby on their behalf. The SGA provides a conduit for students to influence how the university operates by dealing directly with Georgia State staff and faculty. Moreover, the SGA selects the ten individuals who represent the students in the University Senate as voting members.

More information about the SGA is available at https://sga.gsu.edu.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.