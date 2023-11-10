Roof America in Loganville is hiring

Roof America in Loganville has current job postings. If you are interested in applying for a position, phone 770-526-0370 for more information.
Positions available include:
- Canvassers: Full-time $20+ per hour
- Canvassing Manager: Salary TBD (based on sales/experience)
- Sales representatives. Competitive commissions along with leads provided.
You’re invited to “come and change your life at America’s Roofing Company. Find that financial freedom you’ve been looking for!
