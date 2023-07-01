Rooftop restaurant headed to downtown Loganville

Graphics from Google Earth, 2023

LOGANVILLE, GA (June 30, 2023) – Taco Tuesday won’t be the same in downtown Loganville in the not too distant future now that there is a new restaurant in the works. The owners of Taco N Beer Bar and Grill in Monroe plan on opening a second location in Walton County to be located at 262 Main Street in Loganville – and it will have a rooftop patio!

Loganville Councilman Branden Whitfield said the business that he and his family own, BBK Rentals, had purchased the property with the hopes of enticing a restaurant to begin resurrecting the Loganville downtown area. Tacos N Beer decided to be that restaurant.

“We’re keeping the historic building, not tearing it down, just reinforcing it to handle a second story which will have a rooftop. My sisters and myself bought the building and are paying for all the remodeling including all the cost of adding a kitchen to entice a downtown restaurant/rooftop bar in hopes of resurrecting our downtown – but it’s not a city project,” Whitfield said. “We bought the building from Libbey Haulk (Rockmore) because she saw our vision and knew we had the ideas and funds to get it done for the betterment of our community.”

Antonio Granados, owner of the Monroe Tacos N Beer, said they are very excited to finally be able to be in Loganville as well.

“It will be the same concept as the Tacos N Beer in Monroe and the same menu. We will have live music on occasion,” Granados said, confirming that this will actually be their third restaurant in Walton County as they also own Concina Fuentes, an authentic Mexican restaurant in Monroe. “We are super excited to be the first full service restaurant in downtown Loganville and the first rooftop. Hopefully we’ll be able to grow together. Like in Monroe, I want to be able to open and be a part of the Loganville community for many years.”

Whitfield said he would be submitting construction plans to the city for approval June 30 and they are aiming to have the restaurant ready in about six months.

“But it could be longer, up to a year, because of construction these days. We’re submitting today to the city for approval of plans and once we get those back the contractor can get started – but they are waiting on us. They said they can start within 2-3 weeks if we get approved next week.