Rosenthal appointed new interim city attorney for City of Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (April 6, 2023) – Attorney Paul Rosenthal with the Monroe law firm of Preston and Malcom has been appointed interim city attorney for Loganville with a view to taking over permanently from outgoing City Attorney Robyn Webb.

At last month’s Loganville City Council Meeting, City Attorney Robyn Webb announced that she had resigned her position as Loganville city attorney in order to take up a position with the Federal Reserve Bank. She went on to recommend that Rosenthal, who is the city attorney for the City of Monroe, take over her position. She said she had spoken to him and he had recommended that he take on the appointment for a period of time initially. This would allow for the Loganville Mayor and City Council get know him and for him to get to know the city’s needs to ensure that it would be a good fit for everybody before the appointment become permanent.

The City Council then voted unanimously to appoint Rosenthal as Interim City Attorney for a period of up to 120 days at a rate of $220 per hour.

Loganville will have its monthly City Council work session beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows. Click or tap on this link for more information of each calendar item.

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

3. FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

4. PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

5. PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Cottages Easement Agreement

B. Wemco Influent Pump Replacement – $66,432.00

C. EPA Lead & Copper Rule (TerraMark Contract) – $20,000.00

D. Runoff Reduction Infeasibility for Logan Miami Development

E. Pecan Street Water Tank Maintenance Annual Fees – $15,509.53

F. Centrisys Centrifuge Repair – NTE $85,000.00

G. Updates / Reports

6. PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

7. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Walton County IGA for use of West Walton Park – Independence Celebration

B. City of Snellville IGA for use of Mobile Stage

C. Updates / Reports

8. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

9. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

A. Updates / Reports

10. ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

A. 03-09-2023 Regular Council Meeting Minutes

B. March Financial Report

If you are unable to attend in person, the meeting also will be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.