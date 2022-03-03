Ross Dress for Less at Monroe Pavilion Grand Opening is Saturday

Ross Dress for Less at Monroe Pavilion will officially open to the public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The stores at the Pavilion have been opening one-by-one this year, beginning with Publix on Feb. 2. Planet Fitness and Five Below followed and this weekend it will be Ross Dress for Less.

Monroe Pavilion is located at 812 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, GA 30656.

According to the company website, Ross has been in business since 1982 and has a focus of “high-quality department and specialty store brands at extraordinary savings (aka bargains) while providing an easy, fun and organized shopping experience.”

It is able to provide low prices partially because its size as the nation’s largest off-price retail chain gives it a great deal of purchasing power and the “no frills” displays keep costs down enabling the company to pass the savings onto the customers.

Ross has as a key community involvement in a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Ross Dress for Less is also still hiring. Click or tap on this link for more information.