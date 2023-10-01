Rotary members read to preschool students in honor of Literacy Awareness Month

From left: Linda Wood, Membership Chair and Susan Sykes, Secretary, with pre-K students – contributed photo

Rotary of Monroe donates a book each week to the Little Oaks Preschool to promote an early love of reading. Thursday, Sept. 28, in honor of Rotary’s Literacy Awareness Month, a few members read to kids at the preschool to emphasize how important reading and literacy are to lifetime success.

Pictured are: Center Laurie Hawks, President-Elect with Little Oaks directors Cedar Hall and Jessica Southhall. Contributed photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

