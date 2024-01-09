Rough weather expected in the next 24 hours

Possible winter precipitation in 10 day forecast

In the National Weather Service’s hazardous weather report for several counties, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties, showers and thunderstorms will sweep across the area during the day Tuesday. Some storms may be strong or even severe, especially south of a line from Columbus to Eatonton. According to the NWS, “severe thunderstorms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Widespread non-thunderstorm wind gusts over 40 mph are also possible, with higher gusts across the northern mountains. Rainfall amounts of over 3 inches are possible in a swath from Columbus to Gainesville, with higher amounts across the northeastern mountains. Another storm system is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms to the region Thursday night and Friday.”

Flood Watch

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING… .

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible from midnight EST tonight through Tuesday evening. *

IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. *

ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Rainfall will overspread the watch area tonight through Tuesday evening and may be heavy at times. Heaviest rain will be during the morning to afternoon hours Tuesday as a front moves through the area with a line of thunderstorms ahead of it. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are expected, but locally higher amounts will be possible, especially along the southward facing slopes of the NE Georgia mountains. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Wind Advisory

201 PM EST Mon Jan 8 2024 …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY… * WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 4 AM Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday. *

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

