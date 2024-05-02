Roundup of this week job postings

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between April 28 – May 1, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.

GCPD hosting hiring event for police and communications officers May 4 – 5

Gotham Greens in Monroe is hiring

Walton County School District is hiring

City of Loganville is hiring

