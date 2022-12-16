Roundup of this week’s job postings

12/15/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the website between Dec. 11 – 15, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Highland Village Apartments seek part-time maintenance personnel

Walton County, GA government is hiring for a community center assistant, more..

Georgia DOT partners with Indeed to host virtual job fair statewide on Tuesday, Dec. 13

Ross in Monroe Pavilion is hiring

