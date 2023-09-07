Roundup of this week’s job postings

If you missed one of our job postings, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between Sept. 3 – 7, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Marshall’s in Monroe, TJ Maxx in Loganville hiring

Lowe’s in Loganville has part-time positions available

Walton County government is hiring DA office investigator, animal control officer, more…

City of Monroe is hiring