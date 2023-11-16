Roundup of this week’s job postings

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between No. 11 – 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Social Circle Police Department seeks to recruit and keep officers with unique incentives

Piedmont Walton hospital in Monroe, Ga. is hiring

City of Monroe, Ga. seeks Main Street & Events coordinator, more ….

Roof America in Loganville is hiring

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

