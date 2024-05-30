Roundup of this week’s job postings

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between May 25 – 28, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Walton County, Ga government has many current job postings

Jersey Mike’s is hiring for its new location at Monroe Pavilion in Monroe

Gwinnett County is hosting a poll worker hiring event on Monday, June 3

Valley View Enterprises, Inc. seeks a lead commercial electrician

