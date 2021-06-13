Rumours ATL takes the stage for Loganville’s Groovin on the Green concert series Friday

The City of Loganville is inviting the community to join them Friday night, June 18, for the June 2021 Groovin on the Green summer concert series. RUMOURS (The Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band) takes the stage at 7:30 pm. Formed in 2014, Rumours ATL bills itself as the quintessential Fleetwood Mac Tribute band, noting that “Rumours is the closest thing you’ll see to the real Fleetwood Mac in the prime of their career.”

Check the band out herewww.rumoursatltribute.onuniverse.com

The Groovin on the Green Concert Series takes place every summer on the Loganville Town Green on the third Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Town Green is located at 255 Main Street in downtown Loganville. The events usually have food vendors on site and those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The concert series is presented by Stone Mountain Park, Atlanta Gladiators, and other sponsors.