Rural voters given opportunity to voice critical issues at We The People Townhall in Monroe

Advocates and activists join Monroe voters to discuss importance of voting to addressd isparities and improve access to food, housing, and health care

Monroe, GA (March 26, 2024) – Community mobilizers and rural voters will convene for a townhall meeting at the Boys and Girls Club in Monroe, Georgia Saturday sponsored by the We The People coalition. The organizers said in a press release that this is a Town Hall to “discuss critical issues surrounding voting, housing, health care access, and food insecurity,” noting that “voter turnout is a key concern in rural, underserved areas like Walton County. The aim of advocates is to engage the community now to drive voters to the polls in November.

The guest speaker is Monroe resident and Democratic candidate for the Georgia Senate, Gareth Fenley. She is challenging District 46 incumbent Republican Sen. Bill Cowsert in November.

“Voting is an essential way to be involved in the community,” Fenley said in the press release.

“Generations before us fought for the freedom to vote. We honor their legacy and sacrifice when we exercise our right to have our voices heard.”

Gareth Fenley

According to the press release, “recent studies show rural Americans are more likely to die prematurely from heart disease, cancer, lung disease, and stroke. They also have higher rates of obesity and diabetes and are at greater risk of death from car accidents, drug overdoses, and suicide. Rural communities face elevated levels of challenges that can be addressed through advocacy and policymaking which begins with speaking out and continues with turning out on Election Day.”

For more information, details on the time, date and location of the event follow.

WHAT: We The People Townhall

WHEN: Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 9am to 2pm

WHERE: Boys and Girls Club-Monroe

405 Community Court

Monroe, Georgia 30655

