Safety tips for safe swimming in at home swimming pools this summer

Having an at-home swimming pool can be convenient during the summer, but it could also increase the risk of children drowning.
Before you dive in, refresh yourself on these pool safety tips:
- Lock all gates and doors to limit access to backyard swimming pools
- Be sure to use a pool cover when the pool is not in use
- All children should be supervised in the pool area
- Separate the deep and shallow ends of the pool with a float-line
- Be sure all rescue equipment is stored in reach
- Post emergency numbers by the telephone
- Cover all drains and vents to prevent entangling of the hair or body
- Designate an adult to watch the children during gatherings
- Teach children to swim at a young age and remind them of the dangers of swimming unsupervised
For more water safety tips, visit SafeKids.org.
