Safety tips for safe swimming in at home swimming pools this summer

Having an at-home swimming pool can be convenient during the summer, but it could also increase the risk of children drowning.

Before you dive in, refresh yourself on these pool safety tips:

Lock all gates and doors to limit access to backyard swimming pools

Be sure to use a pool cover when the pool is not in use

All children should be supervised in the pool area

Separate the deep and shallow ends of the pool with a float-line

Be sure all rescue equipment is stored in reach

Post emergency numbers by the telephone

Cover all drains and vents to prevent entangling of the hair or body

Designate an adult to watch the children during gatherings

Teach children to swim at a young age and remind them of the dangers of swimming unsupervised

For more water safety tips, visit SafeKids.org.