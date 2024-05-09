Samford University announces Dean’s List for Spring 2024 Semester

BIRMINGHAM, AL (05/08/2024)– Samford University recognizes 1,931 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

  • Logan Cross of Social Circle (30025)
  • Samantha Haase of Loganville (30052)
  • Brent Taylor of Loganville (30052)
  • Sarah Arevalo of Loganville (30052)
  • Claire Gann of Loganville (30052)
  • Arnold Simpkins of Good Hope (30641)
  • Sara Bryan of Monroe (30655)

ABOUT SAMFORD UNIVERSITY — Samford is a leading Christian university offering undergraduate programs grounded in the liberal arts with an array of nationally recognized graduate and professional schools. Founded in 1841, Samford is the 87th-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States. Samford enrolls 5,791 students from 49 states, Puerto Rico and 16 countries in its 10 academic schools: arts, arts and sciences, business, divinity, education, health professions, law, nursing, pharmacy and public health. Samford fields 17 athletic teams that compete in the tradition-rich Southern Conference and ranks 6th nationally for its Graduation Success Rate among all NCAA Division I schools.

