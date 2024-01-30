Samford University announces local students on Dean’s List for Fall 2023 Semester

BIRMINGHAM, AL (01/26/2024)– Samford University recognizes 2,122 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
- Logan Cross of Social Circle, GA (30025)
- Samantha Haase of Loganville, GA (30052)
- Brent Taylor of Loganville, GA (30052)
- Sarah Arevalo of Loganville, GA (30052)
- Claire Gann of Loganville, GA (30052)
- Arnold Simpkins of Good Hope, GA (30641)
- Sara Bryan of Monroe, GA (30655)
- Rebekah Doolittle of Monroe, GA (30655)
- Makinna Starkey of Monroe, GA (30656)
