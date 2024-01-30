Samford University announces local students on Dean’s List for Fall 2023 Semester

BIRMINGHAM, AL (01/26/2024)– Samford University recognizes 2,122 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Logan Cross of Social Circle, GA (30025)

Samantha Haase of Loganville, GA (30052)

Brent Taylor of Loganville, GA (30052)

Sarah Arevalo of Loganville, GA (30052)

Claire Gann of Loganville, GA (30052)

Arnold Simpkins of Good Hope, GA (30641)

Sara Bryan of Monroe, GA (30655)

Rebekah Doolittle of Monroe, GA (30655)

Makinna Starkey of Monroe, GA (30656)

ABOUT SAMFORD UNIVERSITY — Samford is a leading Christian university offering undergraduate programs grounded in the liberal arts with an array of nationally recognized graduate and professional schools. Founded in 1841, Samford is the 87th-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States. Samford enrolls 5,791 students from 49 states, Puerto Rico and 16 countries in its 10 academic schools: arts, arts and sciences, business, divinity, education, health professions, law, nursing, pharmacy and public health. Samford fields 17 athletic teams that compete in the tradition-rich Southern Conference and ranks 6th nationally for its Graduation Success Rate among all NCAA Division I schools.

