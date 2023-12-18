Santa, and a train, at the new Park Place onsite Dialysis Clinic in Monroe Ribbon Cutting Tuesday

Park Place Nursing and Rehab is having a Ribbon Cutting from 4 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 of their on site Dialysis Clinic. The facility is located at 1865 Bold Springs Road, NW Monroe.

There will be pictures with Santa, gift wrapping, a train, food, and music and the Walton Chamber will be there also for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The dialysis clinic is for residents in Park Place rehabilitation program. It’s a 20 chair unit.

The public is invited to attend the Ribbon Cutting.

