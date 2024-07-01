Sarah Bowden among Mississippi State University’s spring 2024 graduates

MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS (06/26/2024)– Sarah Bowden, of Monroe, GA, is among nearly 3,500 students graduating from Mississippi State University in spring 2024.

Bowden received the Master of Science Info Sys from MSU’s College of Business.

About Mississippi State University

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation’s Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions.

