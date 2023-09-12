Saturday is Dino Day in Downtown Monroe

The community is invited to head to Downtown Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 for a day of Dinosaur fun!

“You’ll find exciting dinosaur surprises around town at participating businesses – just look for the balloons. Dress up in your favorite dinosaur outfits and be sure to tag us on social media,” Downtown Monroe shared it its Facebook page.

Participating businesses include:

Addison’s Wonderland: Follow the footprints to hidden treasures inside the store (while supplies last)

Pot Luck Cafe: Dino trinkets and photos with Biscuit the Dino (8:00-12:00)

Monroe Farmers Market (9:00-1:00) dino stickers and tattoos

Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

Monroe Walton County Library – Dino story time at 1:00, scavenger hunt all day inside the Library. Booth in front of Visitors Center