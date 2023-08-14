Saturday Soiree and BBQ Fundraiser at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Aug. 19

The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts monthly Saturday Soirees are fun family events – drop in workshop(s) for all ages! No hassle, no pre-registration required. Drop by and see what the center has going on! You’re invited to browse the gallery pottery/digital art show and shop while you’re there and be sure to pick up a current class & event list.

Lots of relaxing fun!

Homemade BBQ by members!

One of our kilns needs some repairs (they get used A LOT!!) and so the center is raising funds to get it up and going again!

You can get a BBQ plate with ALL the fixin’s (BBQ pork sandwich, your choice of two sides – cole slaw, chips, baked beans and other items – and a cookie/brownie) for a suggested minimum donation of $10.

Serving starts at 11:30 and serve until there is none left – so you’re advised to get there early!

DROP-IN WORKSHOPS:

Pottery project: Face mug with Rebecca — make a hand-built fun face mug or mug with stamps! — $25 — all ages. Drop in from 11 – 3

Spin Art — $5 each! All ages! Drop in from 11 – 3.

You can support your local arts center by buying a BBQ plate and baked goods.