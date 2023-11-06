Saturday Soiree and BBQ Fundraiser at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts on Nov. 11

BBQ Fundraiser is for the pottery studio

The November Saturday Soiree on Nov. 11 at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will include a BBQ Fundraiser. The fundraiser is for the pottery studio to buy some much-needed shelves, some kiln repairs and a new vented hood and you’re asked to please support your local arts center by buying a BBQ plate and baked goods.

The Saturday soirees at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts are fun family events with drop in workshops for all ages. There is no pre-registration required. All you have to do is drop by and see what they have going on. You can browse the gallery and shop while you’re there and pick up a current class and event list.

Saturday Soirees promise “lots of relaxing fun for ALL ages!!!!”

Now that we’re in the Christmas shopping season, you can also take a look at the gifts for sale in the Christmas Gift Shop that opened on Oct. 28.

