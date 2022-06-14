Saturday Soiree at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Saturday during Monroe Blooms Festival

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see the updated JUNE calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!



June 18: Saturday Soiree & Monroe Blooms







Saturday Soiree: Monroe Blooms Flower & ART (At MWCA) Festival

Saturday, June 18 from 10 – 4



Pop-Up Shops outside the art center by our artists and makers!



Downtown Monroe Event — Lots of floral fun in downtown shops.

Saturday Soirees are the Center’s monthly creative parties! Join in for family fun! ​



AT MWCA:



EGG HUNT

We will have one of our fun “EGG HUNTS” downtown – find a clear globe with a ticket inside (we will hide 20 eggs) and turn it in for a free pottery mini-gnome made by Rebecca and our potters! One per family – please.



Draw & Paint a Native Azalea with Carlee

Drop in from 10:15 am – 3 pm

Fun for all ages! $8 per painting. Did you know that the native azalea is Georgia’s state flower?



Pottery project: Sunflower or Daffodil Garden Stake with Rebecca from 11 – 4



Our most popular workshop returns!! Drop in to hand-build floral pottery garden stake! All ages — Littles will need help from a grown-up! Drop in on the hour – each workshop begins on the hour at 11, 12, 1, 2 and 3:00. Your flower will be ready in two weeks. Fee: $25



Beaded Bracelets with Julie

Drop in from 10 – 2. $8 per bracelet – charms available, too (extra for charms). Julie will have hundreds of beads for you to choose from to make your own beaded bracelet. All ages!



Our Saturday Soirees are sponsored by Animal Care Hospital at Bold Springs.

Thank you Dr. Reese!







Expanded Artist Market

Come shop our Artists’ and Makers’ Pop Up Shops outside the Art Center during Monroe Blooms!



Featuring:



Original Art

Felt flowers

Pottery

Resin Tumblers

and more …

including plants by My Favorite Plants!



Also be sure to come inside and browse our artists’ market and the Tiny Art Show!