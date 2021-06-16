Say goodbye to spring Saturday at the Monroe Blooms Flower Festival

Sunday, June 20, is the first official day of summer 2021 and what better way to say farewell to spring than enjoying a day appreciating the beauty that has graced our downtown this year at the second annual Monroe Blooms Flower Festival! We had to miss it last year due to the pandemic, so be sure to take advantage of its triumphant return.

Beautiful floral displays will be on display throughout downtown and you’re invited to visit the Monroe Farmers Market for flower and plant sales, planting workshops, demonstrations, and more. You can try your hand at the floral design competition or enter the floral interpretive art design competition. You can also stop by the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts to view the entrees and participate in floral craft classes throughout the day.

Dr. Allan Armitage will be the special guest speaker at 9:00 am. at the Wayfarer Music Hall- 123 A N Lumpkin Street. His presentation, ‘From Chaos to Contentment,” is the journey of his personal garden. Dr. Allan Armitage is a well known writer, speaker, and horticulturist. “Born and raised in Quebec and Ontario, he later lived in East Lansing, MI and now resides in Athens, GA. He has worked with gardeners, landscapers, growers and retailers in the North and South, and travels the world sharing his passion for plants. He has been presented with almost every prestigious awardfor his writing and work in the world of horticulture,” Monroe Downtown notes in his biography.

Click HERE for Monroe Walton Center for the Arts Workshop Information.

Click HERE for Artisan Vendor Booth Information. Handmade Artisan goods only. $50 fee.

FLOWER FESTIVAL COMPETITIONS:

Interpretive Floral Design Competition

Floral Design Competition

FLOWER FESTIVAL WORKSHOPS:

Floral Container Morning Workshop

Flower Crown Workshop

Lavender Wand Workshop

Flower Jewelry Workshop

Paper Flower Workshop