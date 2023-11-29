Scam Alert: Gwinnett PD warn of phone call scammers claiming to be from police department

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Nov. 28, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department has received several complaints about phone scams appearing to originate from a Gwinnett County Police Department phone number.

The suspect has called several people, often using a system to make it appear as though the originating number calling is a police department phone number. The suspect claims the victim has missed a court appearance and that they had been sent subpoenas. The topic of money or payment did not get mentioned in these specific calls.

These types of scams often involve the suspect claiming the victim has a warrant or citation that needs to be paid immediately. The Gwinnett County Police Department will never ask for payment over the phone. The police department is not involved in sending individuals subpoenas to appear in court.

Prevention Tips:

Be suspicious of anyone calling and demanding immediate payment, especially by cash, via FedEx, or other couriers, including: cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin) gift cards prepaid debit card (such as Green Dot) wire transfer

Ask for the caller’s identity and contact the agency independently. Do not call the number that appears on your caller ID.

Never disclose personal or financial information to unsolicited callers or by email.

Never wire money or provide bank account numbers or financial transaction card numbers (credit, debit, Green Dot, or any other prepaid card) to anyone you do not know.

If you believe you are the victim of a phone scam, please call the Gwinnett County Police Department to report the crime. Our non-emergency number is 770.513.5700. For more information, please visit: Phone Scam Warning

