SCCS leaders break ground on new elementary school

The Social Circle Board of Education was there to break ground on the site for the Social Circle City Schools’s newcampus for Social Circle Elementary School. From left are Randy Carithers, Lowana Bell, Superintendent Carrie Booher, Amber McKibben, Sabrina Sandford-Flint, Maggie Bonnell and Rico Jackson. Stephen Milligan | The Walton Tribune

The day teachers, administrators and board members in Social Circle have been dreaming of for decades draws ever closer as crowds turned out Tuesday for the formal groundbreaking on the new Social Circle Elementary School.

“It’s taken us a while to get here,” Carrie Booher, superintendent of Social Circle City Schools, said. “We are so proud to have this opportunity at last.”

The road to get to this point has been a long one for the school system. Teachers retiring this year were told when hired the system planned to build a new elementary school, but various priorities took precedence for years.

But at long last, after a bumpy road, the new SCES is finally happening.

Dozens of elected officials, dignitaries, parents, teachers and students came out Tuesday evening for the groundbreaking, which officially starts the clock on getting the new building completed.

The new building, once finished, will house the city’s pre-K through sixth grade students, replacing both the current SCES but also Social Circle Primary School, as well as moving the sixth graders out of Social Circle Middle School to make room at the combination middle-high school campus.

The system also hopes to build a new middle school next to the new SCES in time, but on Tuesday, the focus was on the SCES campus being near at hand at long last.

“Today we break ground on a project that represents hope, progress and a promise for the future,” Sabrina Sandford-Flint, vice-chair of the Social Circle Board of Education, said. “

This groundbreaking is a testament to the hard work and vision of many great individuals.”

Maria Hargrove, who is currently the principal of both SCES and SCPS on two separate campuses, said she looks forward to uniting her two school under one roof.

“When you have two amazing teams behind you, it makes it possible to lead two schools, but I’m most excited to have all our faculty and staff and students in one building,” Hargrove said. “We will be making memories here that will last a lifetime.”

Finally, Social Circle Mayor David Keener said it would be a feather in the city’s cap to open the new school for a community eager to see it come to fruition at last.

“We’re finally here,” Keener said at the ceremony held Tuesday. “Thank you to everyone who helped to get us to this point.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

