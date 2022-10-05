SCFD Deputy Fire Chief named Chief Fire Officer of the Year

Social Circle Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Robinson, second from right, is awarded Chief Fire Officer of the Year at a Georgia Fire Service Conference in Columbus on Oct. 1. At far right is Social Circle Fire Chief Ken Zaydel. Also pictured is David Eddins, president of the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs, Chad Jones, second vice president of the association, and Jeff Stone, third vice president. (Submitted photo)

Social Circle’s Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Robinson was named Chief Fire Officer of the Year. Robinson received the award from the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs at the Georgia Fire Service Conference in Columbus on Oct. 1. He began his fire service career in 2003 serving in different roles with Newton County, the City of Covington, and Rockdale County Fire Departments before coming to work for the City of Social Circle in 2013.

Deputy Chief Robinson was initially tasked with assisting Fire Chief Ken Zaydel in the reorganization of the department. Robinson has been instrumental in helping to establish goals for the department and shape its direction as the city grows, according to Zaydel. Chief Robinson helped ready the department for its most recent ISO evaluation, which lowered the City’s rating from a Class 4 to a Class 2. As a Paramedic and EMS instructor, he developed the department’s EMS program. All members of the City’s fire department are now EMT’s or Paramedics and operate at a basic life support or advanced life support level licensed by the Georgia Department of Public Health. This program has greatly increased the quality of service and level of care provided to the citizens of Social Circle, according to Zaydel.

“Chief Robinson is dedicated to the Fire Service and becoming the best Chief Fire Officer possible,” Zaydel said. “He has spent his entire fire service career preparing for the role of Chief Officer.”

Robinson completed his bachelor’s degree in Fire Science. He is working on his second bachelor’s degree as a Fire Protection Engineer and is currently in his fourth year of the National Fire Academies Executive Fire Officer Program. Robinson completed the requirements and earned his Georgia Certified Fire Chief from the Georgia Association of Fire Chief’s in 2016. He attended the Georgia Office of EMS and Trauma’s Leadership Academy in 2020. Robinson was appointed Fire Marshall in July 2022.

“Chief Robinson not only valiantly serves the City of Social Circle, but he also serves the citizens of Rockdale County as a Battalion Chief,” Zaydel said. “Chief Robinson is an excellent example of what it means to be a Chief Fire Officer and we are extremely proud to have him in Social Circle.”