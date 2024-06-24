SCHS teacher Garrett earns statewide honor

Janice Garrett, an early childhood education teacher at Social Circle High School, was named the 2024 Teacher of the Year by the Administrative Division of the Georgia Association for Career & Technical Education.

Garrett, who just completed her 26th year of teaching and has served as an instructor at Social Circle High School since 2014, received the honor at the annual GACTE summer conference for Career, Technology, and Agricultural Education held in Duluth earlier this month.

Janice Garrett

“Mrs. Garrett is a gifted teacher and a valuable asset to our school and community engaging and promoting educational excellence in all her stu- dents,” Tim Armstrong, principal of SCHS, said.

Garrett has been in her current role as an Early Childhood Education instructor as SCHS since 2015. As such, her practices go beyond traditional teaching, fostering leadership, innovation, and community engagement within her program and beyond.

“My favorite part of teaching ECE is being a part of developing top notch work ethics instudents as they go on to teach young children in the most impressionable way possible,” Garrett said. “I also love seeing many of my former students become educators, many in the Social Circle City Schools system, and loving this field as I do.”

Garrett is a sponsor of the “Future Georgia Educators” program. This initiative inspires students to explore teaching careers, while Mrs. Garrett expertly guides them through the process. The program culminates in a highly anticipated “Teacher Signing Day” event, supported by the State School Superintendent’s Office, celebrating students’ commitment to the profession.

She also presents the prestigious “Golden Apple” award each year at Honors Night to a graduating ECE student. The school also has a functioning pre-school entirely managed by current ECE students. This immersive program allows students to gain valuable practical skills while providing a nurturing environment for young children in the community.

“Mrs. Garrett’s ECE program is representative of the real-world experiential learning that we are trying to attain in all of our career-based programs at SCHS,” Aaron Robinson, CTAE director for Social Circle City Schools, said. “Students are learning while experiencing the multi-faceted work that goes into being an educator. With that, students leave her program with a better understanding of the careers they may want to pursue. We are very proud to have Mrs. Garrett and the recognition she has earned.”

Garrett’s program also offers student-teacher placements at Social Circle primary and elementary schools, annual toy drives and CTAE mentorships.

“We love Mrs. Garrett and are extremely proud of the work she does on a daily basis,” Carrie Booher, superintendent of SCCS, said. “She inspires all around her to value the impact that educators have on the families and communities they serve. Her expertise, passion for Early Childhood Education, commitment to student success, and innovative teaching make her an invaluable asset to our district and an excellent selection by the GACTE Administrative Division for Georgia CTAE Teacher of the Year.”

Overall, Garrett said she was proud to have been recognized for this honor and what it means for the program and the school system.

“I am forever grateful to work in the Social Circle City Schools where my superintendent, CTAE director and principal support the ECE program and all CTAE pathways with their hearts, minds and actions,” she said. “This allows me to work in the career of my dreams which involves working with teenagers and pre-school-aged children all in one setting, our onsite SCHS pre-school.”

