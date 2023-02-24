SCHS wrestlers capture traditional title in Macon

Social Circle High School wrestlers and coaches bask in the spotlight of their traditional state wrestling championships last weekend

in Macon. The Mat Redskins highlighted a big sports weekend for schools and student-athletes in Walton County. The state wrestling

finals were held at the Macon Centreplex. .Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photograph

Stellar results for Walton teams, athletes last weekend

Walton County student-athletes shined in the spotlight last weekend winning state and region championships. There was so much hardware won that one needed a scorecard to keep up.

The Social Circle High School wrestling team won the traditional Class A state title in Macon. It was the culmination of another successful season on the mat for the Redskins. In addition, the Monroe Area High School boys, the George Walton Academy boys, the Social Circle High School boys and the Walnut Grove High School boys won their respective region tournaments allowing them to enter

state as No. 1 seeds.

The GWA Lady Bulldogs and Loganville High School Lady Red Devils finished second in their region tournaments.

The girls teams for Loganville Christian Academy and Social Circle High School will also advance to state following their third-place finish in region.

The LCA boys also finished third. All region basketball champions, as well as tournament runner-ups, will host first round state action.

The SCHS wrestling program has been dominant in recent years with last Saturday’s title another feather in their cap. In addition to the Mat Redskins excelling, wrestlers from Loganville High School, Walnut Grove and Monroe Area also shined.