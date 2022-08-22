Second annual Battle of the Bands in Loganville is scheduled for Friday

Multiple bands are scheduled to take the stage in Loganville between 6 and 11 p.m. this Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022 to see which is the best band around. This is a joint venture between the City of Loganville and the newly-formed Loganville Fine Arts Society.

This 2nd annual Battle of the Bands will take place on the field next to Loganville City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Rd, Loganville, GA 30052. Kristy Daniel with the City of Loganville said there will be a variety of different genres of music and the winner will be awarded a contract to perform on the Main Stage during this year’s Autumn Fest.

“We will be setting up at each end of the field and as one band is playing, the other will be setting up,” she said. So the music should continue to flow all evening. Food vendors will be available and beer and wine are permitted at the event. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The inaugural Battle of the Bands took place in the City last year when the organizers decided they wanted to do something to support the arts in Loganville and came up with the idea that a battle of the bands would give local musicians a stage to perform and showcase their talents. The Loganville Development Authority got behind the project because it would not only support the arts but would also bring increased traffic in and around Main Street in Loganvile with the potential to draw in more customers.