Second annual BBQ and Bags event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14

The second Walton Chamber of Commerce annual BBQ & Bags Cornhole Tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 on the Loganville Town Green. The event is presented by Southern Sanitation and several other sponsors and will give entrants an opportunity to earn some money and attendees an opportunity to enjoy good music, good fun – and let’s not forget an opportunity to taste “some of the best BBQ in the area.”
CORNHOLE REGISTRATION
- Advanced Player Registration-$25 $3,000 CASH PAYOUT
- Intermediate Player Registration-$101st, 2nd & 3rd Winners-Trophy & Local Chamber Member Gift Card*All Players will receive a $5 off coupon for a BBQ tasting ticket*
BBQ Ticket SalesClick HERE to purchase your tickets Tickets are only $15
BBQ COMPETITORS
- Provide a 1 ounce pulled pork samples – Chamber will Reimburse you $100 of your costs!
Free entry for Chamber Members
Best BBQ Winners for People’s Choice & Judge’s Pick Limited amount of Open Spots
So far these businesses are registered to compete:
- Cheely’s Cafe
- Johnny Knuckles Knock Out BBQ
- Philanthropy Grill and Ale House
- Rotary Club of Loganville
- Up In Smoke
“Other BBQ” Category BBQ Tasting Requirements – “Other BBQ”: Provide a 2-3 bite samples
Free entry for Chamber Members Best BBQ Winner for People’s Choice Only
The chamber will provide tasting cups/forks/spoons/napkins. *Deadline for registration to compete as a tasting competitor is May 6, 2022*
Click HERE or on the flyer below to register your Cornhole team, purchase your tasting tickets or register as a BBQ Competitor.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.