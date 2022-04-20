Second annual BBQ and Bags event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14

The second Walton Chamber of Commerce annual BBQ & Bags Cornhole Tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 on the Loganville Town Green. The event is presented by Southern Sanitation and several other sponsors and will give entrants an opportunity to earn some money and attendees an opportunity to enjoy good music, good fun – and let’s not forget an opportunity to taste “some of the best BBQ in the area.”

CORNHOLE REGISTRATION

Advanced Player Registration-$25 $3,000 CASH PAYOUT

Intermediate Player Registration-$101st, 2nd & 3rd Winners-Trophy & Local Chamber Member Gift Card*All Players will receive a $5 off coupon for a BBQ tasting ticket*

BBQ Ticket SalesClick HERE to purchase your tickets Tickets are only $15

BBQ COMPETITORS

Provide a 1 ounce pulled pork samples – Chamber will Reimburse you $100 of your costs!

Free entry for Chamber Members

Best BBQ Winners for People’s Choice & Judge’s Pick Limited amount of Open Spots

So far these businesses are registered to compete:

Cheely’s Cafe

Johnny Knuckles Knock Out BBQ

Philanthropy Grill and Ale House

Rotary Club of Loganville

Up In Smoke

“Other BBQ” Category BBQ Tasting Requirements – “Other BBQ”: Provide a 2-3 bite samples

Free entry for Chamber Members Best BBQ Winner for People’s Choice Only

The chamber will provide tasting cups/forks/spoons/napkins. *Deadline for registration to compete as a tasting competitor is May 6, 2022*

Click HERE or on the flyer below to register your Cornhole team, purchase your tasting tickets or register as a BBQ Competitor.