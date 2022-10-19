Second annual Bluegrass & Barbecue scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22

Bold Springs Church announces its second annual Bluegrass & Barbecue event on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon until 4 p.m. The church is located at 7625 Bold Springs Church Road.

Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the food, music and fellowship, organizers said.

Featured bands will include “Brushfire,” “The Heard” and “New Apostles of Bluegrass.”

There will be free barbecue and children’s activities.

For additional information, call 770-267-9635.