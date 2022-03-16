Second annual Pull for Youth Skeet Shoot next month seeks participants; sponsors

Event is a fundraiser for Walton County Boys & Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club of Walton County is planning its second annual Clay Skeet Shoot fundraiser next month and is looking for participants. The major sponsor for this year’s event is Crawford and Boyle, LLC

The “Pull for Youth” annual clay shoot will take place at Burge Plantation on Friday April 29, 2022, beginning at 12.30 p.m.. Burge Plantation is located at 44 Jeff Cook Road in Mansfield.

The event comes with some great cash prizes for the shoot as well as raffle prizes, which include a Bergara B-14 Wilderness Hunter Rifle, a Remington 1 187 12-gauge shotgun as well as gift cards to Striping’s General Store. Cash prizes for the shoot are $600 for 1st place, $400 for second place and $200 for third place.

Cost to participate is $1,000 for a 4-person team or $250 for an individual. The entry fee includes lunch, shells, t-shirt and a raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $20 for one or 3 for $50.

Click or tap on this link for more information and to sign up.

The Walton County Boys and Girls Club, located in Monroe, is a member of the national Boys and Girls Club which has a mission to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as “productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

For more information on the Walton County Boys and Girls Club click or tap on this link.

