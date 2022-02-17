Second Loganville public transportation traffic study scheduled for Feb. 24

Loganville, GA – The City of Loganville will host its second public transportation forum as work nears completion on the comprehensive Traffic Study and Needs Assessment.

The meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. on February 24th at the Rock Gym. Study displays and information will be available in an open house format, with a presentation detailing the recommended projects scheduled for 7 p.m.

“KCI has put together a good starting point of potential projects for the city to consider as we work towards addressing the traffic issues of our city,” Loganville Councilman Bill DuVall said. “As we near completion of this study, it is important for the public to take an active role by attending this meeting, learning about some of these projects, and helping city leaders work to prioritize the list so we can determine what can potentially have the most beneficial impact for our residents.”

The purpose of the study is to identify current transportation needs and develop short-term and long-term projects to strengthen the transportation network and support economic development.

The study’s proposed recommendations seek to improve travel conditions for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists. The projects identified consist of transportation safety, operational, and capacity projects, and those projects can be programmed for construction as future funding becomes available.

Community members are encouraged to attend the meeting and provide comments on the list of recommendations. For more information, please visit the study website at: https://sycamore.mysocialpinpoint.com/loganville or contact the City Project Manager Robbie Schwartz atinfo@loganville-ga.gov or 770-466-1165