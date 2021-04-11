Second video in series by Project ReNeWal on domestic abuse and how to cope

Domestic violence is a widespread problem in Georgia and across the country, including in Walton and surrounding counties. The Office of Violence Against Women defines domestic violence as “a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain​ power and control over another intimate partner.” Some common tactics include physical violence, sexual violence, isolation, economic abuse, emotional abuse, intimidation, reproductive coercion, and stalking and statistics show that domestic violence is committed primarily by men against women. According to the Georgia Commission on Family violence, women and men in same sex relationships experience domestic violence at the same rate as heterosexual women.

In 2019, Georgia ranked 10th in the nation for its rate in men killing women and 49 % of victims in cases studied by Georgia’s Domestic Violence Fatality Review Project began their relationship with the person who eventually killed them when they were between the ages of 13 – 24. Often, by the time the victim realizes the danger of the situation, there doesn’t appear to be any way out.

Project Renewal is a domestic violence program serving Walton, Newton, and Rockdale counties and is sharing a series of interviews with victims who give an account of their journeys into and out of a domestic violence situation. The videos were prepared by Darrell Productions.

This is the second interview in the series.

Project ReNeWal is a not for profit 501 c 3 domestic violence intervention program that provides emergency shelter, crisis support and services to victims of domestic and family violence in the counties of Walton, Rockdale and Newton. Project ReNeWal officially opened its doors on November 13, 1995, as the first tri-county shelter for victims of domestic violence. The shelter has received an enormous amount of support from the community and many community members serve on its board of directors. Check out the website for more information on the services of Project ReNeWal and how to get in touch with them if you or someone you know is in need of the services.