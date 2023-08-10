See you in the Garden: With local Master Gardeners through the UGA Extension office

The Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer Program is offered through the Walton County UGA

Extension office. Participants are trained and certified in home horticulture, gardening, and related areas and then volunteer their expertise and services, under the direction of our extension agent, Joel Burnsed.

The goal is to help others through educating the public about the benefits of a healthy environment and through horticultural projects that benefit the community. Currently, they help to maintain four gardens in Walton County

Gipsy’s Gar- den at McDaniel-Tichenor House;

Connect to Protect Garden Field Garden in partnership with the Walton County Sheriff ’s Office, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church and Walton Wellness;

Pollinator Sanctuary Garden at Friendship Park in Social Circle; and

Vegetable and Flower Garden at Walton County Senior Center.

The UGA Extension has moved to 1258 Criswell Road and the Master Gardeners hope to incorporate an Educational Garden on the campus in the next year.

For more information about the program and events you can visit the blog at www.waltonMasterGardeners.com